Fines: Packers' Jones fined $36K for roughing Ryan

Published: Nov 04, 2016 at 09:45 AM

For Datone Jones, two times was one too many.

The Packers pass rusher was fined $36,464 for roughing the passer -- the amount for a repeat offender -- for a hit on Matt Ryan in Green Bay's Week 8 loss to the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Elsewhere, Bengals cornerback Shawn Williams was penalized $24,309 for spearing Redskins wideout DeSean Jackson and $9,115 for a facemask, Rapoport added, per a league spokesman. His fellow Cincinnati corner Dre Kirkpatrick was fined $18,231 for a horsecollar.

