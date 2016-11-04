Fines: Packers' Jones fined $36K for roughing Ryan

Elsewhere, Bengals cornerback Shawn Williams was penalized $24,309 for spearing Redskins wideout DeSean Jackson and $9,115 for a facemask, Rapoport added, per a league spokesman. His fellow Cincinnati corner Dre Kirkpatrick was fined $18,231 for a horsecollar.
Arthur Smith: Cordarrelle Patterson will 'move around at a lot of spots' for Falcons in 2022
The Falcons could add a playmaker to its receiving corps in this week's draft, but it will remain an inexperienced unit. With that reality, Atlanta will lean heavily on running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the passing game.
Ryan Poles knows Bears need WRs but won't reach: 'I'm not overcooking this board'
Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears desperately need to fill out their wide receiver room with difference-making talent. But with no first-round pick, new GM Ryan Poles won't reach if all the top-shelf playmakers are off the board by pick No. 39.
Running back Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos for one year, up to $5M
Melvin Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Robert Quinn wants to stay with Bears, but knows 'this is a crazy business'
Interested teams have been gauging the possibility of acquiring Robert Quinn via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Quinn was in Chicago on Tuesday meeting the team's new coaching staff, per Rapoport, but such a meeting doesn't preclude the Bears from trading the 31-year-old edge rusher.
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had talks with 'three to four' teams about trading for No. 6 pick
Carolina sit as a pivot point of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently at No. 6 overall, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has multiple options at his disposal on Thursday night.
Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC
Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.
Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'
Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 2022 NFL Draft is deep at receiver
Green Bay used a first-round pick on a WR since Javon Walker in 2002. With two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade and a glaring need at wideout, GM Brian Gutekunst could break the streak this year.
49ers TE George Kittle: Trey Lance has 'insane ceiling,' 'reminds me most of Josh Allen'
49ers tight end George Kittle recently told the "I Am Athlete" podcast that he does not have a preference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, but he also admits that Lance reminds him of Josh Allen and has an "insane ceiling."
Commanders coach Ron Rivera: DE Chase Young (ACL) doing 'well,' 'attacking rehab'
Young's status for his third season is looking good so far after tearing his ACL in 2021, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who said the defensive end is doing well in his recovery, but offered no timetable.
Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft
The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.