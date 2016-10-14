Fines: Niners' Carlos Hyde docked $9,115 for taunting

The flexing pose, popularized by modern bodybuilding pioneers and used by Hyde after a seven-yard reception against Arizona, cost the 49ers running back $9,115 in a league fine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to an NFL spokesman.
Hyde struck the pose after a physical tackle by Arizona's Marcus Cooper brought him down near the Niners' 40-yard line late in the second quarter of the Cardinals' 33-21 win. The flag cost San Francisco 15 yards and effectively killed the drive for the Niners, which ended three plays later on a Blaine Gabbert interception.
Elsewhere in fines from Week 5:
- Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was fined $9,115 for ripping the helmet off the head of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on a sack in the Eagles' 24-23 loss, Rapoport reported.
The penalty earned Detroit a new set of downs from the Philadelphia nine-yard line, which the Lions used to score a touchdown two plays later.