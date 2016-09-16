Fines: Aaron Donald docked $21K for two infractions

The ugliest moment from the Rams' Monday night shutout loss to the 49ers came when Aaron Donald lost his cool and was ejected.
The NFL has responded in kind, fining Donald twice for his outburst in the 28-0 defeat in Santa Clara. Donald was fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness and $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source with knowledge of the fines.
Donald is set to make $1.34 million in base salary this season, per spotrac.com. When divvied up into 16 game checks, Donald's total fines of $21,269 account for close to a fourth of his gross income from his Week 1 check, and that's well before Uncle Sam gets his cut.
Elsewhere in league fines:
- Antonio Brown was fined $9,115 for unsportsmanlike conduct (touchdown celebration) and $6,076 for a uniform violation (powder-blue accents on cleats), Rapoport reported.