Fine causes Barnett to play season-opener without pay

Notes: With Scott Wells still nursing an injury, Jason Spitz again played center for the Packers' No. 1 offense Wednesday. Daryn Colledge again played left guard and Josh Sitton played right guard. Veteran tackle Mark Tauscher said he had "no clue" as to whether that would be the team's starting lineup in Friday's preseason game at Denver, but the line was holding up well despite constant shuffling of positions throughout training camp. "We're getting things going," Tauscher said. "It's just a work in progress and we're going to continue to try and improve." ... DE Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, but it was not clear whether he would play Friday. ... RB Ryan Grant (hamstring), LB A.J. Hawk (chest), Wells (lower back/"trunk"), DT Justin Harrell (back) and DT Daniel Muir (groin) sat out Wednesday's practice. McCarthy said Muir was expected to play Friday, but the others are expected to sit out.