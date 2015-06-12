Finding the best late round fantasy quarterback values

1. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (0.85 PPC): Romo, who scored more fantasy points than any other quarterback over the final four weeks of last season, is a prime target in the middle to late rounds if you wait on the position. While he ranked a middle-of-the-road 16th in completions (304), he made the most of them in fantasy circles. You also have to think that the Cowboys will throw the ball more without DeMarco Murray, so Romo could see both his attempts and completions rise next season.