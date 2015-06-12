Finding the best late round fantasy quarterback values

You've heard me scream that from the mountaintops for a long, long time. That's because the position has become deeper then all the rest in recent years, due in large part to changes in NFL rules coupled with a bigger emphasis on offense and scoring points. When you also consider the decline in featured running backs and a greater reliance on backfield committees, well, quarterbacks have become even less important to target in the earlier rounds. Think about it in terms of supply and demand.
If you do decide to follow this draft strategy, then you need to know which quarterbacks to focus on once the elite signal-callers are off the board. For the sake of this exercise, the elite list is comprised of Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. In most standard drafts, all five of those quarterbacks will be selected before the end of Round 5.
So ... who are the best of the rest?
To answer that question, I looked back at the 2014 campaign to see which field generals averaged the most fantasy points per completion (minimum 250 completions). This includes points earned as a passer alone (since a select few make a major impact as a runner), but I'll include that in the analysis for the players whose value rises due to their rare skills on the ground. If you like players who make the most of their opportunities with their arm, take this list to all your upcoming drafts!
Note: The league average among quarterbacks who started at least six games last season is 0.65 fantasy points per completion.
1. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (0.85 PPC): Romo, who scored more fantasy points than any other quarterback over the final four weeks of last season, is a prime target in the middle to late rounds if you wait on the position. While he ranked a middle-of-the-road 16th in completions (304), he made the most of them in fantasy circles. You also have to think that the Cowboys will throw the ball more without DeMarco Murray, so Romo could see both his attempts and completions rise next season.
2. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (0.74 PPC): Roethlisberger attempted the fourth-most passes (608) and completed the third-most (408) a season ago, which is part of the reason he ranked in the top five in fantasy points among quarterbacks. The veteran also averaged the fifth-most points per completion at the position, while also outscoring both Brees and Wilson as a passer. The fact that he had two six-touchdown performances inflated his totals, but Big Ben is still a good target.
3. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (0.73 PPC): Under normal circumstances, Brady wouldn't be a part of this list because he'd likely be drafted in one of the first five rounds. However, the fact that he is still on the hook for a four-game suspension means he could be on the board as late as the ninth or 10th round. That also makes Brady a prime target for fantasy owners who prefer to draft running backs and wide receivers before picking a signal-caller. Just keep tabs on his June 23 appeal.
4. Carson Palmer, Ariona Cardinals (0.72 PPC): You might not remmeber, but Palmer was having a solid fantasy season before blowing out his knee. The fact that he averaged 0.72 points per completion is also a reminder of how productive a quaterback can be under coach Bruce Arians. Want more proof? Drew Stanton averaged 0.67 points per completion, which is better than the league average. You won't draft him as a No. 1 fantasy quarterback, but Palmer is a nice No. 2 option in the late rounds.
5. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (0.71 PPC): Flacco ranked 13th in both completions and fantasy points among quarterbacks last season, throwing for a career-best 27 touchdowns. While he's a question mark heading into 2015 due to the departures of both Torrey Smith and Owen Daniels, Flacco does have the advantage of playing under new offensive coordinator Marc Trestman. If the Ravens can patch holes with the likes of Breshad Perriman, Kamar Aiken and Marlon Brown, Flacco could be a nice No. 2.
6. Eli Manning, New York Giants (0.69 PPC): You might not know it, but Manning finished 2014 with career bests in both completions (379) and completion percentage (63.1) in his first campaign under offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. What's more impressive is that he did it while helping rookie Odell Beckham Jr. emerge into a fantasy superstar. With Victor Cruz (knee) expected back and the addition of versatile runner Shane Vereen, Manning could be a top-10 fantasy quarterback once again.
7. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (0.67 PPC): Did you know that Rivers has seen his pass attempts and completions rise in each of the last three seasons? In 2014, he finished tied for seventh in completions among quarterbacks but still finished out of the top 10 in fantasy points. He still finished higher than the league average (0.65) in points per completion, however, and Rivers should be motivated to produce in a contract year. He'll likely still be on the board between Rounds 10 and 12.
8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (0.65 PPC): Ryan hasn't reached elite status in the world of fantasy football, and after six NFL seasons he might never hit that plateau. However, that doesn't mean he can't be a valuable asset on your team. Believe it or not, the Boston College product ranked second in both pass attempts (628) and completions (415) in 2014 ... Drew Brees was the lone quarterback higher on each list. He's a good bet to be a top-10 fantasy quarterback without costing you a high draft pick.
T-9. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (0.63 PPC): I have Newton ranked sixth among fantasy quarterbacks for 2015, and a huge reason is his skill as a runner. In fact, no signal-caller has more rushing attempts (467), rushing yards (2,571) or rushing touchdowns (33) than Newton since 2011. So despite the fact that he falls under the league average for fantasy points scored per completion, the versatile Auburn product will be quite a tremendous target if he's still there after Round 6.
T-9. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (0.63 PPC): Since 2011, Stafford ranks second in pass attempts (2,626) and third in completions (1,590). Unfortunately those totals haven't produced an elevated number of fantasy points scored, and his completion totals have dropped in each of the last four years. Still, Stafford's price tag has dropped significantly in that time to the point where he'll now be picked as a No. 2 fantasy quarterback. In that role, he's a much safer selection across the board.
Notable nuggets
