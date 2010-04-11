Finding linebackers to fit defensive schemes is critical

An inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense often lines up directly over a guard with no defensive line protection, requiring him to physically confront a much heavier player on a regular basis. A weak-side linebacker in a 4-3 defense might not be all that big, but often stacks behind a defensive tackle and runs sideline to sideline chasing down the ball without offensive linemen ever getting a clean shot on him. An outside 'backer in a 3-4 scheme is predominantly a pass rusher, while a "Sam" 'backer in a 4-3 has coverage responsibilities with the tight end.