Find out what celebrity most impress Bears RB Jones

You have questions and we have the answers. Bears running back Kevin Jones was recently in the NFL Network offices and took a moment to sit down with NFL.com editor Adam Rank to answer 10 questions (or so).
1. What player did you most admire while growing up?
Terrell Davis. Deion Sanders. Bo Jackson. Walter Peyton. Gale Sayers.
2. What active player do you most enjoy competing against?
(Brian) Urlacher. So now I get to see him every day in practice. Ray Lewis. It was nice to play against (Michael) Strahan in his final season.
3. What is your favorite sport other than football?
To watch is basketball. Kobe Bryant is my favorite basketball player. I love to play baseball but I don't like to watch it. I didn't play (baseball) in high school, but I should have. I was concentrating on track and football. But baseball, I love playing that. All of these injuries, I might try and go back to play baseball now.
4. If you weren't playing football, what would you do?
I love music. And I love business. Something in both of those fields. I love music a lot. I'd probably take up an instrument like keyboard. I play the acoustic guitar and taught myself how to play. I'm not a great player, but I can mess around a little bit.
5. What's your favorite/least favorite aspect of training camp?
Training camp feels like its just 24/7, sweating, banging for three weeks. I don't mind the dorm, but it makes you appreciate your wife and your kids. It's just from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. for three weeks straight. But I don't like all of the pre-drills like the ropes and stuff.
The best part is that it means that the season is starting. Building camaraderie with the guys and just being around them -- and you are going to be around them all of the time during the season and you will get sick of them -- but that time. My favorite drill is the goal line drill.
6. Best training camp prank you've been a part of, either given or received?
Sitting on the toilet and somebody throws a bucket of ice water on you. That's awful. The toilet paper is wet and you're asking yourself, 'what am I going to do now?' You have to end up taking a shower.
7. What was your most memorable "welcome to the NFL" moment?
Ray Lewis, rookie year. He knocked my helmet off, two times in the same series. Yeah, it was so fast. The game is way slower to me now. I know what rookies feel like because I know how I felt. It was fast. I went up in the air, "pop" and it flew off. The second time he pulled it off of me. But I got my revenge the next year and I ran him over and he was laying there on the ground looking up. You made my highlight tape, Ray. But what can you say about Ray, he is pretty electrifying.
8. If you could choose only one: win the Super Bowl or make the Hall of Fame, which would it be?
Win the Super Bowl. Because if you have that ring and that trophy, that's it. The Hall of Fame is more so after you have accomplished. If you are a good player and contribute in the Super Bowl, that's the same thing to me. If you look at Ben Roethlisberger and Hines Ward, even if they never make it to the Hall of Fame, they were Super Bowl champions and a large part of it.
9. Do you play fantasy football? If so, who's your No. 1 draft pick and why?
No. I was going to do it my rookie year. I think I missed one of the meetings and Roy Williams kicked me out.
10. What is your favorite movie/television show?
Growing up, my favorite movie was the Christmas Story. I loved that movie. Every year I watch it. I don't know why, I'm a Christmas guy. So anytime they have a Christmas movie I will take my wife and kids out to see it.
I also like super hero movies. All of the Batman movies and Ironman. Robert Downey Jr. did a crazy job in that.
Who was the best Batman? Michael Keaton was good. Clooney was good. I don't know that answer. I'm just a Batman fan. The last one wasn't for the kids, it was for adults. It was a great depiction of it. I was going to say that Jack (Nicholson) was the best Joker, but I haven't seen the new one, yet.
And favorite television show? Growing up, my favorite show was Family Matters and I just met Urkel (Jaleel White) the other night. Fresh Prince of Bel Air is another. You can still watch that. I went to Will's house two years ago and his wife Jada threw a father's day celebrity basketball game at his house. I got invited. Will was there. Alfonso Ribeiro was there with some other actors and comedians.
Who was the best player? Will's pretty good. I was surprised. I didn't know he was an athlete.