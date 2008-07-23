Find out what celebrity most impress Bears RB Jones

7. What was your most memorable "welcome to the NFL" moment?

Ray Lewis, rookie year. He knocked my helmet off, two times in the same series. Yeah, it was so fast. The game is way slower to me now. I know what rookies feel like because I know how I felt. It was fast. I went up in the air, "pop" and it flew off. The second time he pulled it off of me. But I got my revenge the next year and I ran him over and he was laying there on the ground looking up. You made my highlight tape, Ray. But what can you say about Ray, he is pretty electrifying.