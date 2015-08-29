Find out more about Zackery Lystedt Law

After the passage of the law in May 2009, several other states passed similar laws to protect youth athletes. In October 2010, Commissioner Goodell spoke at the "Keep Youth Sports Safe" conference at the Seattle Seahawks' offices. At the conference, Commissioner Goodell met Zack Lystedt and his family and pledged that the League will continue to support promotion and adoption of the Lystedt Law until all 50 states pass Zackery's law, or take action to keep youth sports safe from the risks of concussion. As of February 2014, all 50 states have passed laws to address concussion in youth sports.