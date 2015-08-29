Find out more about Zackery Lystedt Law

The Zackery Lystedt Law
In 2006, Zackery Lystedt suffered a brain injury following his return to a middle school football game after sustaining a concussion. Zackery, his family and a broad range of medical, business and community partners lobbied the Washington state legislature for a law to protect young athletes in all sports from returning to play too soon. The Lystedt law contains three essential elements:
- Athletes, parents and coaches must be educated about the dangers of concussions each year.
- If a young athlete is suspected of having a concussion, he/she must be removed from a game or practice and not be permitted to return to play. When in doubt, sit them out.
A licensed health care professional must clear the young athlete to return to play in the subsequent days or weeks.
"If I could tell youth athletes one thing, it would be to take care of your health. If you're suspected of having a concussion, don't go back into the game, no matter how you feel when the adrenaline is flowing.
It makes me feel proud when I hear about Lystedt Laws being passed in other states. Sharing my story is important — I don't want anyone else to live through what I've had to live through every day.
I take it one day at a time and feel better most days. I'm motivated by the friends and family who believe in me." -- ZACKERY LYSTEDT
After the passage of the law in May 2009, several other states passed similar laws to protect youth athletes. In October 2010, Commissioner Goodell spoke at the "Keep Youth Sports Safe" conference at the Seattle Seahawks' offices. At the conference, Commissioner Goodell met Zack Lystedt and his family and pledged that the League will continue to support promotion and adoption of the Lystedt Law until all 50 states pass Zackery's law, or take action to keep youth sports safe from the risks of concussion. As of February 2014, all 50 states have passed laws to address concussion in youth sports.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to 44 governors of states urging them to pass a law similar to the Lystedt Law. On January 11, 2012, Commissioner Goodell and NCAA President Mark Emmert sent letters to 19 governors, charging them to protect youth athletes in their state through the passage of legislation. In the letters, Commissioner Goodell stated his belief that sports and political leaders can help raise awareness of concussions while ensuring proper and effective treatment.
Here are dates that each state passed Lystedt law legislation:
· Alabama
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Robert Bentley signed youth concussion bill into law on June 9, 2011.
· Alaska
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Sean Parnell signed youth concussion bill into law on May 27, 2011.
· Arizona
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Jan Brewer signed youth concussion bill into law on April 18, 2011.
· Arkansas
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Mike Beebe signed youth concussion bill into law on April 12, 2013.
· California
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Jerry Brown signed youth concussion bill into law on Oct. 4, 2011.
· Colorado
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor John Hickenlooper signed youth concussion bill into law on March 29, 2011.
· Connecticut
Legislation passed; Governor Jodi Rell signed youth concussion bill into law on May 19, 2010.
· District of Columbia
Legislation passed with NFL support; Mayor Vincent Gray signed youth concussion bill into law on July 27, 2011.
· Delaware
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Jack Markell signed youth concussion bill into law on August 31, 2011.
· Florida
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Rick Scott signed youth concussion bill into law on April 27, 2012.
· Georgia
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Nathan Deal signed youth concussion bill into law on April 23, 2013.
· Hawaii
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Neil Abercrombie signed youth concussion bill into law on July 3, 2012.
· Idaho
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Butch Otter signed youth concussion bill into law on April 3, 2012.
· Illinois
Legislation passed with support from the Chicago Bears; Governor Pat Quinn signed youth concussion bill into law on July 28, 2011.
· Indiana
Legislation passed with NFL support; Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels signed youth concussion bill into law on May 10, 2011.
· Iowa
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Terry Branstad signed youth concussion bill into law on April 7, 2011.
· Kansas
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Sam Brownback signed youth concussion bill into law on May 25, 2011.
· Kentucky
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Steve Beshear signed youth concussion bill into law on April 12, 2012.
· Louisiana
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Bobby Jindal signed youth concussion bill into law on June 29, 2011.
· Maine
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Paul LePage signed youth concussion bill into law on May 21, 2012.
· Maryland
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Martin O'Malley signed youth concussion bill into law on May 19, 2011.
· Massachusetts
Legislation passed; Governor Deval Patrick signed youth concussion bill into law on July 8, 2010.
· Michigan
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Rick Snyder signed youth concussion bill into law on Oct. 23, 2012.
· Minnesota
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Mark Dayton signed youth concussion bill into law on May 27, 2011.
· Mississippi
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Phil Bryant signed youth concussion bill into law on January 30, 2014.
· Missouri
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Jay Nixon signed youth concussion bill into law on July 8, 2011.
· Montana
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Steve Bullock signed youth concussion bill into law on April 22, 2013.
· Nebraska
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Dave Heineman signed youth concussion bill into law on April 14, 2011.
· Nevada
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Brian Sandoval signed youth concussion bill into law on May 31, 2011.
· New Hampshire
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor John Lynch signed youth concussion bill into law on June 18, 2012.
· New Jersey
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Chris Christie signed youth concussion bill into law on Dec. 7, 2010.
· New Mexico
Legislation passed; Governor Bill Richardson signed youth concussion bill into law on March 9, 2010.
· New York
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Andrew Cuomo signed youth concussion bill into law on Sept. 17, 2011.
· North Carolina
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Bev Perdue signed youth concussion bill into law on June 16, 2011.
· North Dakota
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Jack Dalyrymple signed youth concussion bill into law on April 22, 2011.
· Ohio
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor John Kasich signed youth concussion bill into law on Dec. 20, 2012.
· Oklahoma
Legislation passed; Governor Brad Henry signed youth concussion bill into law on May 13, 2010.
· Oregon
Legislation passed; Governor Ted Kulongowski signed youth concussion bill into law on June 18, 2009.
· Pennsylvania
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Tom Corbett signed youth concussion bill into law on Nov. 10, 2011.
· Rhode Island
Legislation passed; Governor Donald Carcieri signed youth concussion bill into law on June 9, 2010.
· South Carolina
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Nikki Haley signed youth concussion bill into law on June 7, 2013.
· South Dakota
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Dennis Daugaard signed youth concussion bill into law on March 17, 2011.
· Tennessee
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Bill Haslam signed youth concussion bill into law on April 12, 2013.
· Texas
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Rick Perry signed youth concussion bill into law on June 17, 2011.
· Utah
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Gary Herbert signed youth concussion bill into law on March 21, 2011.
· Vermont
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Pete Shumlin signed youth concussion bill into law on June 4, 2013.
· Virginia
Legislation passed; Governor Bob McDonnell signed youth concussion bill into law on April 11, 2010.
· Washington
Legislation passed with Seattle Seahawks' support; Governor Christine Gregoire signed the Zackery Lystedt youth concussion bill into law on May 9, 2009.
· West Virginia
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Earl Ray Tomblin signed youth concussion bill into law on May 29, 2013.
· Wisconsin
Legislation passed with NFL support; Governor Scott Walker signed youth concussion bill into law on April 2, 2012.
· Wyoming
Legislation passed; Governor Matt Mead signed youth concussion bill into law on March 10, 2011. Law differs from Lystedt Law.