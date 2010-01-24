Finalists named for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

A league veteran new to the Browns for the 2009 season, Furrey is a remarkable athlete who inspires others to do more. During his short time in Cleveland, his outreach efforts have paved the way for him to be a legend in the community. He created the Mike Furrey Foundation and spends countless hours supporting charitable causes and individuals. In less than 9 months with the Browns, he has created true relationships with local kids in the community as well as with more than a dozen charitable organizations. He provides inspiration for children in hospitals, serves as a mentor for kids in children's homes, tackles hunger and nutrition issues, supports neighborhood development and organizes holiday initiatives. Furrey is an exceptional role model to his teammates. He played in all 16 games in 2009 as he established a niche as a two-way player. He began the season as a wide receiver, before slowly being integrated into the defense at safety, a position he previously played as a member of the St. Louis Rams. With the Browns last year, Furrey caught 23 passes for 170 yards and ranked third on the team in receptions. On defense, he registered 14 tackles and two passes defended.