Finalists named for NFL Punt, Pass and Kick

Published: Jan 11, 2011 at 07:17 AM

40 finalists qualify for NFL Punt, Pass and Kick National Finals in Atlanta

Finalists hail from 26 States, FOX to spotlight champions

Forty young football players from around the country will compete in the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick National Finals on January 15, prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game in Atlanta. A special on-field award presentation will air after the third quarter of the game, which airs on FOX.

Finalists will compete separately in five age divisions in the Georgia Dome, with the top scorer in each group crowned national champion. All participants launch one punt, one pass and one kick, with scores based on distance and accuracy (in feet). All youngsters advanced to the National Finals through local, sectional and team championship competitions held throughout the NFL regular season. The top four scorers in each age group from around the country qualified as national finalists.

NFL Punt, Pass and Kick, which began in 1961, is the nation's largest grassroots sports skills competition. NFL stars including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Dan Marino competed in the Punt, Pass and Kick program as youngsters.

"The NFL Punt, Pass and Kick program gives millions of girls and boys around the country a way to be active participants in the game of football," said NFL Senior Vice President of Events Frank Supovitz. "We are pleased to see so many of our young fans entering football through this program."

All participants and their guest are provided airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game.

Finalists are listed along with the NFL team that hosted their regional competition:

NFL Punt, Pass and Kick is part of NFL Youth Football, which provides ways for children to play, watch and experience the game of football. For more information, visit www.NFLPPK.com..

