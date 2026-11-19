The NFL Latino Youth Honors recognizes high school seniors from across NFL club markets for their achievements in football, academics and their communities, as well as their meaningful engagement with Latino culture and community.

For the fourth annual program, the National Football League, in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and presenting sponsor Procter & Gamble, selected eight finalists representing each of the NFL's eight divisions.

Each finalist will receive a grant award that can be used for college. The male and female national winners will each receive $25,000 grants, while the six other finalists will each receive $5,000 grants.

The eight finalists will also participate in special events in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LXI Week. Activities will provide mentorship, guidance and resources for pursuing careers in the sports industry, and all eight finalists will attend the Big Game. A male and female national winner will be named during the week, with both recipients receiving invitations to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation's National Youth Awards ceremony later in 2027.