The NFL Latino Youth Honors recognizes high school seniors from across NFL club markets for their achievements in football, academics and their communities, as well as their meaningful engagement with Latino culture and community.
For the fourth annual program, the National Football League, in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and presenting sponsor Procter & Gamble, selected eight finalists representing each of the NFL's eight divisions.
Each finalist will receive a grant award that can be used for college. The male and female national winners will each receive $25,000 grants, while the six other finalists will each receive $5,000 grants.
The eight finalists will also participate in special events in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LXI Week. Activities will provide mentorship, guidance and resources for pursuing careers in the sports industry, and all eight finalists will attend the Big Game. A male and female national winner will be named during the week, with both recipients receiving invitations to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation's National Youth Awards ceremony later in 2027.
How the NFL Latino Youth Honors Finalists Are Selected
All 32 NFL teams were invited to select a male and female high school senior football player to represent their team for consideration in the 2026 NFL Latino Youth Honors.
Program criteria include:
- Being a high school senior
- Playing flag or tackle football
- Being based in or near one of the 32 NFL team markets
- Being in good academic standing with a minimum 3.0 GPA
- Having verifiable season and career football statistics, with a designation of tackle or flag football
The process resulted in 61 student-athlete nominees, who will be honored during Latino Heritage Month celebrations hosted by their nominating teams. A panel selected eight finalists from the group, with one representing each NFL division.
The NFL and HHF have worked together for years to recognize youth football players in both tackle and flag football. Support from P&G provides the college grant awards for the eight finalists.
Yaleiska Diaz (Campbell, Ohio)
AFC North • Cleveland Browns
Yaleiska "YaYa" Diaz of Campbell, Ohio, is a student-athlete at Campbell Memorial High School with a 3.5 GPA who competes in flag football, basketball and track. Born in Puerto Rico to Puerto Rican parents and with Mexican roots through her grandparents, Diaz embraces the values of perseverance, family and community service.
A running back, wide receiver and defensive back, Diaz has recorded three interceptions, 22 flag pulls and five total touchdowns across rushing, receiving and passing. She was named the 2024 Youngstown HOLA Festival Queen, elected Junior Class President and has served as a team captain in multiple sports.
Diaz also volunteers with OCCHA, the United Way and local food pantries, mentors other students and serves as a translator for English language learners. She organized a flag football food drive benefiting families in need.
Diaz was nominated by the Cleveland Browns.
Brayden Santibanez (Collierville, Tennessee)
AFC South • Tennessee Titans
Brayden Santibanez is a quarterback at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tennessee, where he maintains a 3.82 GPA.
Santibanez is proud of his Cuban heritage and draws inspiration from his paternal grandparents, who immigrated from Cuba to Miami, as well as his father, who emphasized the importance of family, tradition and hard work. Annual visits to Miami help Santibanez remain connected to his family's language, food, music and customs.
As the starting quarterback for the Collierville Dragons, Santibanez threw for 1,140 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes during his junior season. He also rushed for 321 yards and five touchdowns.
Santibanez received multiple college football scholarship offers and is committed to play at the University of Iowa next season.
He was nominated by the Tennessee Titans.
Bella Pastrana (Rochester, New York)
AFC East • Buffalo Bills
Bella Pastrana is a flag football player at Greece Olympia High School in Rochester, New York, where she maintains a 3.25 GPA and plays defensive lineman and running back.
Pastrana is a first-generation Mexican American through her father, who immigrated from Acapulco, Guerrero. She credits her family's sacrifices, resilience and determination with shaping her work ethic and appreciation for her Latino heritage.
On the field, Pastrana recorded 83 flag pulls, including 56 for loss, during the 2025 season after totaling 91 flag pulls the previous year. She received First Team All-Greater Rochester, First Team All-Monroe County and Honorable Mention All-State recognition.
A team captain, Pastrana also participates in National Honor Society service initiatives, mentors younger students through taekwondo and supports charitable activities through her church.
She was nominated by the Buffalo Bills.
Derek Gonzalez (La Puente, California)
AFC West • Los Angeles Chargers
Derek Gonzalez is an offensive tackle at Nogales High School in California, where he maintains a 3.8 GPA.
Gonzalez draws inspiration from his grandmother, Migdalia, who built a catering business rooted in traditional Mexican cuisine, and his mother, whose catering business reinforced the importance of entrepreneurship, hard work and community.
A three-star recruit, Gonzalez earned All-League, League MVP and All-CIF recognition. He received Division I scholarship offers from programs including Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Texas Tech before committing to the University of Kansas.
His academic work has also positioned him to graduate early and begin college ahead of schedule. Away from football and academics, Gonzalez taught himself to play guitar.
He was nominated by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Quintin Arizola (Delavan, Wisconsin)
NFC North • Green Bay Packers
Quintin Arizola is a quarterback at Delavan-Darien High School in Delavan, Wisconsin, where he maintains a 3.7 GPA.
Arizola's paternal grandparents immigrated from Durango, Mexico, in the 1970s and worked on farms to create opportunities for their family. Their experiences helped shape his approach to resilience, hard work and community involvement.
A two-time team captain, Arizola recorded 3,490 total yards and 39 touchdowns during the 2025 season. He earned Honorable Mention All-State honors, unanimous First Team All-Conference recognition and was the unanimous Rock Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Arizola also mentors younger athletes through youth football programs and supports fellow students through his school's Comet Mentors initiative.
He was nominated by the Green Bay Packers.
Mia Garcia (Tampa, Florida)
NFC South • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mia Garcia is a flag football player at Alonso High School in Tampa, Florida, where she maintains a 3.3 GPA and plays wide receiver and linebacker.
Garcia is of Puerto Rican and Spanish heritage and has represented the Puerto Rican community as a member of Puerto Rico's 17U National Team.
As a two-way player, Garcia recorded 94 receptions for 1,064 yards and 17 touchdowns, along with 79 solo flag pulls and five interceptions. During the 2025 FHSAA State Championship, she made the game-winning catch in overtime as a sophomore.
Garcia serves as a team captain while balancing her football commitments with her academic schedule.
She was nominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Joaquin Phillips (Ramsey, New Jersey)
NFC East • New York Giants
Joaquin Phillips is a cornerback and safety at Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, New Jersey, where he maintains a 3.6 GPA.
Phillips is proud of his Puerto Rican heritage and draws inspiration from his family's cultural roots, his great-grandparents' sacrifices and his father's service as an Iraq War veteran and September 11 first responder. In both football and baseball, Phillips wears No. 21 in honor of Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente.
On the field, Phillips helped Don Bosco reach the NJSIAA Non-Public State Championship game and has competed at elite football camps. In the classroom, he has worked through challenges associated with dyslexia through self-advocacy and disciplined study habits.
Phillips has also received recognition for his artistic abilities and attracted recruiting interest from all three U.S. military academies as well as multiple Division I football scholarship offers. He ultimately committed to play football at Navy.
Phillips was nominated by the New York Giants.
Lexi Loya (Lakewood, California)
NFC West • Los Angeles Rams
Lexi Loya is a quarterback and safety at Saint Joseph High School in California, where she maintains a 4.67 GPA.
Loya is of Mexican and Spanish heritage. Her paternal grandfather immigrated from Mexico, while her grandmother came from Spain, and she credits her family with instilling the values of perseverance, humility and community.
A three-year team captain, Loya has thrown for 4,757 yards and 72 touchdowns while adding 628 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Her honors include three consecutive Santa Fe League MVP awards, three consecutive Lakewood Youth Hall of Fame Flag Football Player of the Year honors, three Scholar Athlete honors and Long Beach Press-Telegram Player of the Year recognition.
Loya has also completed more than 90 volunteer hours supporting senior citizens, people with disabilities, underserved families and youth programs. She participates in multiple honor societies and school leadership organizations and uses her platform to support opportunities for girls in sports.
She was nominated by the Los Angeles Rams.
Supporting the Next Generation
Through the NFL Latino Youth Honors, the NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation and P&G recognize student-athletes whose accomplishments extend across football, academics and community involvement.
"This year's finalists for the NFL Latino Youth Honors represent the very best of our community; resilience, determination, pride, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. "Through their dedication to football, their families' sacrifices, and their efforts to uplift those around them, these extraordinary young athletes are breaking barriers and inspiring their generation. We are proud to celebrate them as our leaders of today."
For more information about the NFL Latino Youth Honors, click here.