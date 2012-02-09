Finalists for Rams' GM job to meet with Kroenke this week

Published: Feb 09, 2012 at 07:59 AM

The St. Louis Rams are down to "two or three" finalists for their vacant general manager position and hope to have someone hired by next week, a high-ranking team official said Thursday.

The finalist or finalists will be meeting with team owner Stan Kroenke over the next few days to see if a deal can be reached so that a GM can be in place to run scheduled pre-combine meetings with the coaching and scouting staffs, the source said.

The Rams, reportedly have sought permission to interview Steelers front office executive/salary cap manager Omar Khan and have interviewed nine GM candidates, including George Paton of the Vikings, Steve Keim of the Cardinals, Les Snead of the Falcons and Tom Gamble of the 49ers.

