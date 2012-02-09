Finalists for Rams' GM job to meet with Kroenke this week

The St. Louis Rams are down to "two or three" finalists for their vacant general manager position and hope to have someone hired by next week, a high-ranking team official said Thursday.
The finalist or finalists will be meeting with team owner Stan Kroenke over the next few days to see if a deal can be reached so that a GM can be in place to run scheduled pre-combine meetings with the coaching and scouting staffs, the source said.