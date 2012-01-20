Finalists for Dolphins' coaching job wait for team's decision

The Dolphins, long in need of a franchise quarterback and looking for help on offense, would like to pair an offensive-minded head coach with Bowles, if possible. Bowles has strong support from the players -- Miami went 2-1 with him after he replaced the fired Tony Sparano late this season, and the team nearly beat New England to go 3-0. Owner Stephen Ross is trying to sort out which direction to take the team in, aided by consultant Carl Peterson, general manager Jeff Ireland and front-office executive Dawn Aponte.