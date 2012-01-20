Finalists for Dolphins' coaching job wait for team's decision

Published: Jan 20, 2012 at 08:02 AM

None of the candidates for the Miami Dolphins' vacant head-coaching job have heard from the team since the second round of interviews with the three finalists was completed Thursday, according to team and league sources.

Numerous league sources said Denver offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is poised to land the position. However, the Dolphins would like to keep former interim coach Todd Bowles, who is also a finalist for the full-time job, as defensive coordinator, assuming he doesn't get hired elsewhere. McCoy is not entirely against that proposition, but has other candidates in mind. Green Bay offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, the third finalist, may be more amenable to retaining much of Miami's defensive staff.

The Dolphins, long in need of a franchise quarterback and looking for help on offense, would like to pair an offensive-minded head coach with Bowles, if possible. Bowles has strong support from the players -- Miami went 2-1 with him after he replaced the fired Tony Sparano late this season, and the team nearly beat New England to go 3-0. Owner Stephen Ross is trying to sort out which direction to take the team in, aided by consultant Carl Peterson, general manager Jeff Ireland and front-office executive Dawn Aponte.

Candidates were under the impression a decision would be forthcoming in the near future as interviews wrapped up this week. They were conducted in New York, the base of operations for Ross.

