Final MVP rankings: Who should win the top honor?

Now that the 2016 NFL regular season is over, Gregg Rosenthal presents his final rankings for the league's most valuable player. The league's Most Valuable Player Award will be presented at NFL Honors on Feb. 4.
Which NFL teams can you trust in erratic 2021 season? Packers, Bills and Cowboys top my list
The 2021 NFL season has been anything but predictable, with stunning upsets occurring on a weekly basis. So ... which teams can you trust? Adam Schein ranks the nine most reliable teams RIGHT NOW.
Tua Tagovailoa's moment to prove he's the Dolphins' franchise QB is now
Can Tua Tagovailoa show he's the Dolphins' long-term answer at quarterback? Cameron Wolfe digs into a crucial audition period for the former first-round pick.
How my father prepared me for life and the NFL
Jonathan Allen's hero is his father -- a man who is selfless and lives life by the book. Washington's defensive tackle discusses his father's immense impact, including during the time when Allen lived in foster care, and how his father prepared him for life and the NFL.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Packers new No. 1; Patriots make top-10 debut
In his Week 11 Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus drops the Cardinals from the No. 1 spot and welcomes the streaking Patriots to the top 10 for the first time this season.
2022 NFL Draft order: Giants, Jaguars, Jets moving up in top 10
Which teams could be in the market for a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft? Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
The First Read, Week 11: Chiefs snap out of it; Tom Brady scuffling
How did Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get their "swag back"? Jeffri Chadiha covers that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
Sweet Carolina: With Cam Newton back in tow, time for re-energized Panthers to think NFC South title
Doubt the Panthers if you like, but Jim Trotter no longer can. In a season that seems to get wilder each week, with the improbable becoming the norm, Trotter writes it would not be surprising if the Panthers claimed the NFC South.
After rout of Browns, Patriots' resurgence should send tremors through rest of AFC
After the Patriots' dominant performance against the Browns on Sunday, Judy Battista says the rest of the AFC should be worried about what Bill Belichick has brewing in New England.
Cardinals and Titans are very real Super Bowl contenders; scouting two intriguing QB prospects
In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why the Cardinals and Titans are indeed juggernauts with legit Super Bowl aspirations. Plus, one offensive trend, one defensive tactic and two intriguing quarterback prospects.
NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau
Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?
Can the Saints cool off the red-hot Titans? Will the Vikings earn a much-needed win against the Chargers? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 10.