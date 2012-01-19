Final four organizational structures; four things to watch

1) Torrey Smith's deployment in Foxboro. If New England's going to win the Super Bowl -- and they're the odds-on favorite now -- the Patriots are going to have to break some statistical truisms about championship clubs. And one regards their defense's work against the big play. The Patriots allowed 89 explosive plays (20-plus yards) in 2011, per one club's data, which was easily the most any defense in the NFL yielded. They allowed none against Denver. The difference here, of course, is that the Patriots built a big lead, and could afford to back off defensively against the Broncos, while challenging Tim Tebow to throw accurately underneath. It'll be more difficult to do that with Anquan Boldin on the field, and Ray Rice there as one of the NFL's best in the screen game. So it'll be interesting to see if Smith becomes a focus for the New England defense, as he was for Houston last week when the Texans put Johnathan Joseph on him. In what should be a close game, even a single home run from Smith could be a big difference-maker.