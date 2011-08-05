Fill the gap: Raiders shore up TE vacancy with Boss signing

Published: Aug 05, 2011 at 06:26 AM

The Oakland Raiders have signed free-agent tight end Kevin Boss.

The team announced the signing Friday, three days after losing Pro Bowler Zach Miller to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Friday that Boss signed a four-year deal worth $16 million, with $8 million guaranteed, according to a league source.

The Raiders brought in Boss for a workout Wednesday and signed him after restructuring contracts to get under the salary cap.

Boss had 35 catches for 531 yards and five touchdowns for the New York Giants last season. He has 119 catches for 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest?

Lance Zierlein takes a long, hard look at the 2022 draft class and ranks the 11 position groups from strongest to weakest. Does edge defender boast the most talent? How deep is this cornerback crop? And where does the quarterback position slot?
news

Saints releasing QB Blake Bortles after Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton signings

The New Orleans Saints are set to release QB Blake Bortles despite signing the former No. 3 overall pick to a reserve/future contract in January. The release comes following the team's re-signing of Jameis Winston and addition of veteran Andy Dalton.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1?

Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? NFL analysts discuss three teams that must address the position on Day 1.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW