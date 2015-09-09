Fifty things to watch in 2015: Must-see games, hot trends, more

18) Before the Super Bowl kicks off, the NFL almost certainly will have decided which team (or teams) will move to Los Angeles in 2016 after a two-decade league absence in the city. The maneuvering in the meantime, though, will be fascinating, touching not just on the potential money-making abilities of the Rams, Raiders and Chargers, but on the personal relationships among owners that drive so many NFL decisions. For now, it appears the joint project between the Chargers and Raiders for Carson, California, has as much support as the Inglewood project proposed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke, but there's plenty of behind-closed-doors deal-making (and possible shotgun marriages) to be made. The league will hold a critical meeting in October, and the expectation is that a vote to approve relocation will be held in December or January.