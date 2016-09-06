Fifteen years later: My 9/11 experience as a Giants beat writer

It was then that Michael Strahan led a contingent of players saying the Giants wouldn't play that weekend, and the NFL didn't play that weekend. Players went to Jersey City, where they loaded supplies onto trucks. They went into the city, to firehouses, to visit first responders, to shake the hands of police officers on the streets, to boost morale, to say thank you to weary heroes. It was such an emotional time, where every eye blink seemed to capture an image from a movie set. But it was real, a new reality.