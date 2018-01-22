Fifteen GIFs that help explain Championship Sunday

I grew up in New York and went to school in Boston right as Brady and Belichick took off. You have to understand how New Englanders viewed the New York Yankees for decades to truly appreciate the surreal theme of Shaughnessy's column. This is a fanbase that grew up to become the thing they hated. And you know what they found out when they did? Being the Bad Guy beats being the Oppressed Snakebit Underdog. Every damn day of the week.