Fifteen enticing NFL position battles NOT involving quarterbacks

Marcus Mariota looks all the way back from the broken leg that ended his 2016 season in late December, but his receiver group might be undercooked heading into the season. No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis has barely practiced since being drafted because of ankle surgery followed by a hamstring injury. Tennessee is hopeful he can return to the field in time for the team's fourth preseason game, but that might be a stretch. His snaps could be limited in Week 1 -- if he's even ready by then. It's also fair to wonder about free-agent pickup Eric Decker, who has missed time with an ankle injury after a strong start to his Titans tenure. Don't be shocked if impressive rookie slot receiver Taywan Taylor, taken in the third round, is a bigger factor than Davis early in the season.