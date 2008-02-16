Fields of Glory: African-American pioneers in pro football

Published: Feb 16, 2008 at 07:18 AM

In recognition of Black History Month, NFL Network presents a look at some of the most influential African-Americans in pro football.

Jim Brown

Cleveland Browns great Jim Brown set the mark that all future running backs would come to be measured against.

Watch video  |  Browns's Hall of Fame bio  |  Career statistics

"Bullet" Bob Hayes

   Olympic Gold Medalist "Bullet" Bob Hayes introduced an element of speed to pro football and helped change the way the game is played.

Watch video  |  Hayes' career statistics

Deacon Jones

Hall of Famer Deacon Jones set a new standard for the way defensive ends played, and helped make "sack" an official stat in football.

Watch video  |  Jones' Hall of Fame bio  |  Career statistics

Bobby Mitchell

   One of the watershed moments of integration in pro football came in 1962 when Bobby Mitchell signed with the Washington 
  [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS).

Watch video  |  Mitchell's Hall of Fame bio  |  Career statistics

Warren Moon

   Warren Moon was the first undrafted player and first African-American quarterback to be inducted into the Pro Football 
  [Hall of Fame](http://www.profootballhof.com/).

Watch video  |  Moon's Hall of Fame bio  |  Career statistics

Marion Motley and Bill Willis

Hall of Famers Bill Willis and Marion Motley were the first black men to be named all-league players as original members of the Cleveland Browns.

Watch video  |  Motley's Hall of Fame bio  |  Willis' Hall of Fame bio

Walter Payton

   The 
  [Chicago Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI)' Walter Payton played in 186 consecutive games and retired as the league's all-time leading rusher in 1987.

Watch video  |  Payton's Hall of Fame bio  |  Career statistics

Fritz Pollard

   Fritz Pollard was the first African-American to play in the Rose Bowl, and then became pro football's first African-American head coach.

Watch video  |  Pollard's Hall of Fame bio  |  Career statistics

Woody Strode and Kenny Washington

   In 1946, the league's color barrier was shattered when the Los Angeles 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) signed Kenny Washington and Woody Strode.

Watch video  |  Strode's career statistics  |  Washington's career statistics

LaDainian Tomlinson

   LaDainian Tomlinson is rushing toward the 
  [Pro Football Hall of Fame](http://www.profootballhof.com/) and breaking every record in his path on the way there.

Watch video  |  Tomlinson's career statistics

Gene Upshaw

Hall of Famer Gene Upshaw is the only man to play in three Super Bowls for the same team in three separate decades.

Watch video  |  Upshaw's Hall of Fame bio  |  Career statistics

Reggie White

   The Minister of Defense, Reggie White, retired as the league's all-time leader in sacks before passing away in 2004 at the age of 43.

Watch video  |  White's Hall of Fame bio  |  Career statistics

Doug Williams

   Doug Williams shattered decades of prejudice and misconceptions about the inferiority of the black quarterback in 
  [Super Bowl XXII](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/history/recap/sbxxii).

Watch video  |  Williams' career statistics  |  Relive Super Bowl XXII

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles DE Josh Sweat out vs. Bucs after undergoing 'emergency procedure' for 'life-threatening situation'

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers after undergoing an emergency procedure this week to address a life-threatening situation, the team announced.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday inactives: Buccaneers-Eagles, Cowboys-49ers, Chiefs-Steelers

The official inactives for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend playoff games between the Eagles and Buccaneers, the 49ers and Cowboys, and the Steelers and Chiefs.
news

Ja'Marr Chase continues record year as Bengals end drought: 'We ain't accomplished nothing yet'

Ja'Marr Chase was Joe Burrow﻿'s go-to guy from the get-go in the Bengals' drought-destroying 26-19 win over the Raiders on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Patriots left to 'pick up the pieces' after 'crash landing' in 30-point loss to Bills

If Saturday night's smackdown of the Patriots felt unexpected and, worse, unprecedented, that's because it was. As captain Matthew Slater put it, "That's not the way we envisioned tonight going."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW