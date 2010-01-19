Fichtner takes over as Steelers' quarterbacks coach

Published: Jan 19, 2010 at 10:26 AM

Randy Fichtner is switching roles on the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching staff, taking over as quarterbacks coach after previously tutoring the wide receivers.

Ken Anderson, the quarterbacks coach for the last three seasons under Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, retired at the end of the season.

Fichtner, who has coached the Steelers' receivers for the last three years with great success, has a history of working with quarterbacks at the college level. He installed the spread offense at Memphis during his years there (1990-93 and 2001-06) as offensive coordinator/QB coach.

Fichtner was the quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State from 1997 to 2000, when he first worked with Tomlin.

Fichtner also coached at Purdue, where he was in charge of recruiting and coaching the wide receivers. He joined Tomlin's staff in 2007.

The Steelers need to hire a receivers and special teams coach. NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh targeted Washington's Danny Smith for the special teams job, but the Redskins refused to allow him to interview, according to league sources.

Smith has one year left on his deal with Washington and would figure to receive an extension. The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks also asked for permission to interview Smith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE