Fichtner takes over as Steelers' quarterbacks coach

Randy Fichtner is switching roles on the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching staff, taking over as quarterbacks coach after previously tutoring the wide receivers.
Ken Anderson, the quarterbacks coach for the last three seasons under Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, retired at the end of the season.
Fichtner, who has coached the Steelers' receivers for the last three years with great success, has a history of working with quarterbacks at the college level. He installed the spread offense at Memphis during his years there (1990-93 and 2001-06) as offensive coordinator/QB coach.
Fichtner was the quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State from 1997 to 2000, when he first worked with Tomlin.
Fichtner also coached at Purdue, where he was in charge of recruiting and coaching the wide receivers. He joined Tomlin's staff in 2007.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.