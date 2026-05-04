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Fernando Mendoza took more snaps under center at Raiders' rookie minicamp than he did in college

Published: May 04, 2026 at 06:33 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

A key element in the development of Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is getting snaps under center after taking the vast majority from shotgun in three college seasons.

During rookie minicamp over the weekend, Mendoza said learning coach Klint Kubiak's offense has been like a "firehose," and the reps under center have been particularly emphasized.

"Instead of being back there in shotgun, we have to get back to make sure you best serve your offensive linemen, still be on time [and] still decipher the defense," Mendoza said Saturday, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. "And with that, actually having an emphasis on those first two steps, on securing the snap and getting out of there, and [being] powerful with having quick feet."

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During his three seasons, two at Cal and one at Indiana, Mendoza took just five snaps from under center. Kubiak's play-action offense uses under-center reps at one of the highest rates in the league. Getting the steps down and learning to have his head briefly away from the defense during play-action calls will be new for Mendoza. The transition to under-center play is often brushed aside as a formality when scouting a player's transition to college. But the fundamentals will play a big role in how quickly a QB can succeed at the pro level. For some, it takes longer than others to get them down.

Mendoza said he's watched film of new teammate Kirk Cousins and the Seahawks' Sam Darnold to study their steps and how they manage Kubiak's offense from under center.

Learning a new offense is often a "firehose" for rookies. That's why these spring reps are more important for them than for their veteran counterparts, even if most players are learning a new scheme under a new coach.

The quicker Mendoza is able to drink it all in, the sooner he'll be starting under center.

"I'm just trying to take it all in to get better every single day, pay attention to detail, and [connect] with the teammates," Mendoza said. "It's so great. Rookie camp, all coming together as an offense, defense, special teams [and] as a team together to have core coherent practices so it can all get better at football."

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