Fernando Mendoza took more snaps under center at Raiders' rookie minicamp than he did in college

During his three seasons, two at Cal and one at Indiana, Mendoza took just five snaps from under center. Kubiak's play-action offense uses under-center reps at one of the highest rates in the league. Getting the steps down and learning to have his head briefly away from the defense during play-action calls will be new for Mendoza. The transition to under-center play is often brushed aside as a formality when scouting a player's transition to college. But the fundamentals will play a big role in how quickly a QB can succeed at the pro level. For some, it takes longer than others to get them down.

Mendoza said he's watched film of new teammate Kirk Cousins and the Seahawks' Sam Darnold to study their steps and how they manage Kubiak's offense from under center.

Learning a new offense is often a "firehose" for rookies. That's why these spring reps are more important for them than for their veteran counterparts, even if most players are learning a new scheme under a new coach.

The quicker Mendoza is able to drink it all in, the sooner he'll be starting under center.