Fergie backs NFL "Crucial Catch" breast cancer screening campaign

Black Eyed Peas leading lady Fergie has added her voice to the NFL's "Crucial Catch" breast cancer awareness game with an in-stadium public service announcement. The PSA reminds fans of the importance of breast cancer screenings and will air in NFL stadiums during October.
The NFL and its players will support October's National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its largest on-field presence and a national screening-reminder campaign. In collaboration with the American Cancer Society, the initiative, called "A Crucial Catch: Annual Screening Saves Lives," encourages annual mammograms for women over 40.
Wearing a pink NFL jersey, Fergie, a Miami Dolphins fan, says in the PSA: "Between touring, spending time with my family and watching football, I am a busy girl. But I know how important it is to take time for an annual breast cancer screening. Make a crucial catch: get screened. Learn more at NFL.com/pink."
Beginning on Oct. 4, NFL Breast Cancer Awareness games will feature:
» Players -- including Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Larry Fitzgerald and Chad Ochocinco -- wearing pink cleats, wristbands, gloves, sideline caps, helmet decals, captains' patches, sideline towels and quarterback towels
» Pink sideline caps for coaches and sideline personnel and pink ribbon pins for coaches and team executives
» On-field pink ribbon stencils and Crucial Catch wall banners
» Pink goal post padding in end zones
» K-balls with pink ribbon decals
» Pink coins used for coin toss
» Crucial Catch pink rally towels for all fans attending Sunday Night and Monday Night Football games on Oct. 4-5
Game-worn pink merchandise and K-balls will be autographed post-game and auctioned off at NFL Auction (www.NFLAuction.NFL.com), with proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society and team charities. Special pink merchandise will be available at www.NFLShop.com and in stadium retail stores, with a portion of proceeds going to breast cancer charities.