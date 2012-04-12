Felix Jones trade rumors untrue, Cowboys executive says

Published: Apr 12, 2012 at 09:17 AM

The Dallas Cowboys want to make it absolutely clear: There is no truth to the rumors they have been talking about trading running back Felix Jones.

Reuter: Let's make a deal

Chad Reuter explores potential draft-day trades for hot commodities like Ryan Tannehill, Justin Blackmon and Michael Floyd. More ...

"No discussions -- or speculation -- on the possibility of a trade involving Felix Jones have ever taken place among individuals in this organization who would have the authority to explore such a scenario," Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president, told ESPNDallas.com on Thursday. "Any reports of apparent internal discussions along those lines would involve people who have no input or relevance in the process."

Speculation about the Cowboys discussing a trade involving the running back surfaced Tuesday.

Felix Jones is entering the final year of his contract after being one of the Cowboys' two first-round picks in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Last season, Jones ran for 575 yards and one touchdown on 127 carries and had three back-to-back 100-yard games.

After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6, Jones lost his starting job to DeMarco Murray, who burst on the scene with 897 yards in just seven starts. When Murray fractured his right ankle in Week 14, Jones was reinserted into the starting lineup.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons DC Dean Pees: Atlanta only ran 60% of defense last year, ready for 100% in 2022

In Dean Pees' first season as defensive coordinator in Atlanta, the Falcons ranked near the bottom in most categories. However, the Falcons didn't allow a pass play of 40-plus yards (No. 1 in NFL) and gave up 51 pass plays of 20-plus yards (15th).

news

Mexico stuns United States to win World Games gold medal in women's flag football

Team Mexico got out to a scintillating start thanks to an opportunistic defense and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the ball as quarterback Diana Flores and her four touchdown passes highlighted its 39-6 win over the U.S. in The World Games 2022 final. With the victory, Mexico became the first women's flag football gold medalists in World Games history.

news

Team U.S.A. men's flag football team wins first-ever World Games gold medal

In a back-and-forth battle rife with touchdowns and low on defense, the United States defeated Italy, 46-36, to win the gold medal at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday. With the triumph, the U.S. men became the first World Games flag football gold medalists.

news

Little optimism franchise-tagged Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz will get extensions

As the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions looms at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, there remains little optimism that any of the four players -- Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz -- aiming for deals will get them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW