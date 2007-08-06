Feely boots Giants to OT win over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (Dec. 11, 2005) -- Jay Feely kept his head down and maintained his focus while replays of his recent missed field goals were shown on the video screen during a timeout.

He'll watch this kick again -- and again.

Feely's 36-yarder with 3:55 left in overtime lifted the New York Giants to a 26-23 victory that put them closer to the NFC East title and knocked the Philadelphia Eagles out of the playoff chase.

Feely cost the Giants a victory in Seattle two weeks ago by missing three late kicks, but made all four of his attempts against the Eagles, who played in the last four NFC championship games.

"It was tough," Feely said. "When the game is on the line and you don't come through, you feel you let your team down."

Feely never looked up to see his failures against the Seahawks on the giant video screen behind the end zone.

"The music was eerie so I figured they were playing something like that," Feely said. "I tried to visualize what I needed to do."

Tiki Barber had 124 yards rushing and one TD catch and the Giants overcame Eli Manning's three interceptions in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Osi Umenyiora sacked Mike McMahon and Kenderick Allen recovered McMahon's fumble at the Eagles 27, setting up Feely's winning kick four plays later.

"I had all the confidence in Jay," Manning said. "I knew he was going to hit a big one for us."

Rookie Ryan Moats, filling in for the injured Brian Westbrook, had 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Eagles (5-8).

New York (9-4) is one game ahead of Dallas in the NFC East.

"We're still trying to finish up strong and let teams like the Giants and teams in our division know, we've got to let them know where we're coming from and give them a good view of next year," Eagles defensive end Jevon Kearse said.

David Akers' 50-yard field goal with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter tied it at 23 after Sheldon Brown intercepted Manning's pass. Manning threw another pick in the final minute, but the Eagles couldn't take advantage. His third pick came in overtime, but he had 312 yards passing.

"The first (interception) was a bad decision. The second one was a bad throw," Manning said.

Decimated by injuries and discord, Philadelphia became the fifth consecutive team to miss the playoffs after losing the Super Bowl the previous season. Six of the 10 players that went to the Pro Bowl last year were lost to injuries, free agency or suspension, including Donovan McNabb, Westbrook and the banished Terrell Owens.

Coming off a 42-0 home loss to Seattle on Monday night, the Eagles played their best all-around game in weeks. But they fell to 0-5 against the East.

"From the coaches to the players, everyone was embarrassed about Monday night. They weren't going to let that happen again," coach Andy Reid said.

New York went ahead 20-17 on Feely's 21-yard field goal in the third quarter. The Giants had a first down at the Eagles 2, but couldn't get in.

Feely's 27-yarder made it 23-17, and the Eagles closed to 23-20 on Akers' 36-yarder. Akers hit the crossbar on a 49-yard attempt in the third quarter.

McMahon, starting his fourth game for McNabb, had 190 yards passing and the one turnover, one week after he threw two interceptions that were returned for scores.

After the Giants went up 17-7 on Feely's 24-yard field goal in the second quarter, the Eagles quickly answered with an 80-yard drive that took six plays. Moats went around the left side for an 18-yard TD run.

Akers kicked a 42-yard field goal to tie it at 17 at halftime.

Manning's 1-yard sneak early in the second quarter gave the Giants a 14-7 lead. A 26-yard run by Barber got New York to the Eagles 1. Manning scored on fourth down.

The Giants methodically went down the field on the opening possession and Manning's 4-yard pass to Barber put New York ahead 7-0. But the Eagles needed just four plays to tie it. Moats turned the corner and sprinted down the left side for a 40-yard TD run.

A third-round pick this year, Moats was inactive for nine of the first 10 games and came in with 50 yards rushing.

"It felt great, but obviously the win is more important than anything else," Moats said.

Owens was deactivated as planned for the second straight game. He served a four-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team and was told not to return.

Notes:

The Eagles won the NFC East the previous four years.
The Giants swept the season series for the first time since 2000. One team has swept in 19 of the last 21 years.
With one more loss, the Eagles will clinch their first losing season since 1999.
Giants RT Kareem McKenzie (hamstring), LT Luke Petitgout (ankle), DT William Joseph (leg) and MLB Antonio Pierce (back) left with injuries in the first half.

