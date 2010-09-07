Feeling 'not wanted,' Pats' Moss expresses contract frustrations

"When you have done so much and put so much work in, it kind of feels like I am not wanted," said Moss, a seven-time Pro Bowl pick and a four-time All-Pro who is scheduled to be paid $6.4 million this season. "I am taking that in stride and playing my final year out, and whatever the future holds is what it holds. But it is kind of a bad feeling -- feeling not wanted. It is not like my production has gone down."