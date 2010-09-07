Feeling 'not wanted,' Pats' Moss expresses contract frustrations

Published: Sep 07, 2010 at 01:46 AM

Randy Moss believes there is a good chance that this will be his final season with the New England Patriots, and he's not happy about it.

In his first public comments since May, the Pro Bowl wide receiver told CBSSports.com on Monday that he and the Patriots haven't had contract talks yet, despite the fact his deal expires after this season and he has had more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with New England and 47 total touchdowns in that time.

"When you have done so much and put so much work in, it kind of feels like I am not wanted," said Moss, a seven-time Pro Bowl pick and a four-time All-Pro who is scheduled to be paid $6.4 million this season. "I am taking that in stride and playing my final year out, and whatever the future holds is what it holds. But it is kind of a bad feeling -- feeling not wanted. It is not like my production has gone down."

Moss, 33, said nothing has changed in the past four months to convince him he isn't in the team's plans. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also is in the final year of his contract, but the Boston Herald reported Tuesday morning that he and the team are close to agreeing to an extension.

Moss' discontent was news to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"He didn't say that to me," Belichick said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "So I don't have any comment on it.

"I'll just say on Randy, Randy's a professional, he had a good training camp, he's played very well since he's been here. He's played at a high level, and I hope that continues."

Moss sounded pragmatic about the situation.

"I am a little older and understand the nature of the business -- the older you get, the more your skills supposedly diminish, but I think I am getting wiser in how to use my physical skills," he said. "That's the frustrating part when you put so much heart and desire into things and feel like you are not wanted."

