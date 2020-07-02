FedEx requests Washington Redskins to change team name

Around the NFL

FedEx said in a statement Thursday that it has requested the Washington Redskins to change the team's name.

"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," FedEx, the company with naming rights to the team's stadium, said in statement to NFL.com.

FedEx paid $205 million in 1998 to the Redskins for the team's stadium naming rights in a deal that runs through 2025. FedEx founder, chairman and CEO Frederick Smith also is a team minority owner.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that a group of 87 investment firms and shareholders signed three separate letters to Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to terminate relationships with the team unless it changed its name.

A detail view of New York Giants helmets the playing field during an NFL preseason football game between the New York Giants against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Giants defeated the Bengals 25-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Hiring of first full-time female scout among Giants' football ops staff moves 

The New York Giants announced on Thursday a number of changes to their football operations staff. Among the 10 people entering new roles with the team is 25-year-old Hannah Burnett, who has the added disinction of being the storied franchise's first full-time female scout.
NFL discussing with players social justice patches; Black national anthem to be played Week 1
news

NFL discussing with players social justice patches; Black national anthem to be played Week 1

In an ongoing effort to recognize social justice, the NFL is discussing with players the possibility of wearing helmet decals or jersey patches recognizing those impacted by systemic racism and police brutality throughout the 2020 season.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches from the sideline during an NFL Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 42-28. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Cam Newton: 'It's not about money for me; it's about respect'

Cam Newton's contract is the ultimate bargain for the Patriots. The quarterback knows this, but he doesn't care, because his joining New England is about more than income.
Cam Newton's one-year deal with Patriots guarantees just $550K
news

Cam Newton's one-year deal with Patriots guarantees just $550K

No matter which way you slice it, the New England Patriots are getting a bargain in signing Cam Newton. The one-year contract for the 2015 NFL MVP includes just $550,000 guaranteed of the $1.05 million in base salary, Ian Rapoport reports. 
Ravens expect Tavon Young to be 'ready to go' after missing 2019
news

Ravens expect Tavon Young to be 'ready to go' after missing 2019

Tavon Young missed the entire 2019 campaign after suffering a neck injury in practice. The Ravens expect the 26-year-old to be full-go when training camp opens. 
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Titans 30-20. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Shaq aims to step up for Panthers D after Kuechly's retirement

With teammates Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis gone, Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson knows he has to step up to fill the leadership void.
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
news

Antonio Brown posts video working out with Russell Wilson

The Seahawks have discussed signing Antonio Brown previously and on Wednesday he posted a video of himself working out with Russell Wilson. 
Shaq Thompson: Bridgewater 'is back,' Cam 'still has it'
news

Shaq Thompson: Bridgewater 'is back,' Cam 'still has it'

Panthers linebacker is excited about the addition of Teddy Bridgewater, but also happy to see former teammate Cam Newton catch on with the Patriots. 
NFLPA has not signed off on shortened preseason
news

NFLPA has not signed off on shortened preseason

There has been no decision on the upcoming NFL preseason as some members of the NFL Players Association are in favor of playing no preseason games ahead of the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening. 
A detail view of a football is seen on the field Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft in 2020

The NFL informed clubs it will not conduct a supplemental draft this year, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks to pass against Fresno State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
news

Packers sign QB Jordan Love to fully guaranteed rookie deal

Green Bay's potential long-term successor to Aaron Rodgers is officially under contract. The Packers signed first-round pick Jordan Love, the team announced Wednesday. The former Utah State quarterback was selected 26th overall in April's draft.
