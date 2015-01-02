FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
One top passing performance can make a huge difference. So can one top rushing performance. And so can FedEx One RateSM -- simple, flat-rate shipping with the reliability of FedEx. Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Year. FedEx will also make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to American Red Cross chapters in their teams' cities. The funding is used to support disaster relief and a variety of urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross.
FedEx will announce the 2014 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year winners at the "4th Annual NFL Honors" awards show in Arizona, a two-hour primetime special to air nationally on Jan. 31 on NBC the night before Super Bowl XLIX.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Luck led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes in 2014 and is the eighth player in NFL history with at least 40 TD passes in a season. Since entering the NFL in 2012, Luck has 12,957 passing yards, the most of any NFL player in his first three seasons, and 86 TD passes, which ranks second only to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (98) for the most in a player's first three years. Luck eclipsed Peyton Manning (4,700) for the most passing yards in a season in franchise history with 4,761. Luck was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week six times.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers finished the season with a 112.2 passer rating and is the only player in NFL history to register a 100-plus rating in six consecutive seasons. Rodgers finished the season with 38 touchdown passes. He ended the season with zero interceptions at home, where the Packers averaged 39.8 points per game. Rogers was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week five times, winning twice.
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Roethlisberger had 32 touchdown passes this season and led the Steelers to an AFC North Championship. Roethlisberger tied Saints QB Drew Brees for the most passing yards this season (4,952 yards). He received his third Pro Bowl nod and with 39,057 career passing yards, he currently sits in 16th place on the all-time leaders list. Roethlisberger was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week six times, winning four times.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bell finished the season as the AFC's leading rusher and second in the NFL with 1,361 yards. Bell also had 854 receiving yards, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (1999) as the only players in NFL history with 1,350-plus rushing yards and 850-plus receiving yards in the same season. Bell was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week five times, winning three times.
Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks
Lynch finished with a career high of 13 rushing touchdowns helping the Seahawks finish with the best rushing offense in the NFL this season with 2,762 yards. Lynch finished the season with 1,306 yards, marking his fourth consecutive season with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 10-plus TD runs. Lynch also set career highs with 367 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. Lynch was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week four times, winning twice.
DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys
Murray finished the season with 1,845 rushing yards and had 12 games with at least 100 rushing yards, tied for the second most in a season in NFL history. Murray surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith (11 games and 1,773 yards) in both categories to set single-season franchise records. Murray received his second Pro Bowl nod and helped lead the Cowboys to their first NFC East Championship since 2009. Murray was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week nine times, winning five times.