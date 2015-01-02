FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Luck led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes in 2014 and is the eighth player in NFL history with at least 40 TD passes in a season. Since entering the NFL in 2012, Luck has 12,957 passing yards, the most of any NFL player in his first three seasons, and 86 TD passes, which ranks second only to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (98) for the most in a player's first three years. Luck eclipsed Peyton Manning (4,700) for the most passing yards in a season in franchise history with 4,761. Luck was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week six times.