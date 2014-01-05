FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Manning, one of the winningest quarterbacks in league history, led the Broncos (13-3) to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He set the NFL's single-season passing-yard record with 5,477 yards, surpassing Drew Brees' mark of 5,476 yards in 2011, and finished the regular season with 55 touchdown passes, also the most in a season in NFL history. Manning is the first quarterback since Dan Marino in 1984 to set the record in both passing touchdowns and passing yards in the same season. Manning (64,964) surpassed Marino (61,361) for the second-most passing yards in NFL history. With 491 touchdown passes and 5,532 completions, Manning now trails only Brett Favre (508 TDs; 6,300 completions; 71,838 yards) in the three major career passing categories. Manning (115.1) was one of seven NFL quarterbacks to have a passer rating of 100.0 or better in 2013. Manning, who was selected to the 2014 Pro Bowl, was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week nine times, winning four.