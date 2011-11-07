FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week: Week 9

Published: Nov 07, 2011 at 03:51 PM

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins

Moore completed 17 of 23 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the Dolphins' 31-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. His 147.5 passer rating was the highest of any passer on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers converted 80.8 percent of his pass attempts for 247 yards and four scores in the Packers' 45-38 win over the San Diego Chargers. His four touchdown tosses were tied for the most among quarterbacks on Sunday.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Falcons' 31-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Arian Foster, Houston Texans

Foster rushed for 124 yards and a score on 19 carries in the Texans' 30-12 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Willis McGahee, Denver Broncos

McGahee ran 20 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Oakland Raiders. His rushing total was the highest of any player on Sunday.

DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys

Murray carried 22 times for 139 yards in the Cowboys' 23-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

