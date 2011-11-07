FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week: Week 9

Making the right plays on the field takes talent, perseverance, focus and a whole lot of hard work. At FedEx, we know the same skills that make the FedEx Air & Ground nominees and winners successful on the football field are what delivers success in every field. That's why we're proud to recognize three small businesses each week that have what it takes and play to win. Just like the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week, each of these businesses delivers when the pressure is on. Take a minute to deliver your vote for the players and the business you think had the best plays this week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins
Moore completed 17 of 23 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the Dolphins' 31-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. His 147.5 passer rating was the highest of any passer on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers converted 80.8 percent of his pass attempts for 247 yards and four scores in the Packers' 45-38 win over the San Diego Chargers. His four touchdown tosses were tied for the most among quarterbacks on Sunday.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Falcons' 31-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Arian Foster, Houston Texans
Foster rushed for 124 yards and a score on 19 carries in the Texans' 30-12 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Willis McGahee, Denver Broncos
McGahee ran 20 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Oakland Raiders. His rushing total was the highest of any player on Sunday.