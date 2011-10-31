FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week: Week 8

Making the right plays on the field takes talent, perseverance, focus and a whole lot of hard work. At FedEx, we know the same skills that make the FedEx Air & Ground nominees and winners successful on the football field are what delivers success in every field. That's why we're proud to recognize three small businesses each week that have what it takes and play to win. Just like the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week, each of these businesses delivers when the pressure is on. Take a minute to deliver your vote for the players and the business you think had the best plays this week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Roethlisberger completed 36 of 50 passes for 365 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Steelers' 25-17 win over the New England Patriots. His total passing yards were the most of any quarterback on the weekend.
Eli Manning, New York Giants
Manning threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants' 20-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Stafford completed 21 of 30 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' 45-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. His 130.8 passer rating was the highest of any quarterback on the weekend.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers
Gore had 31 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 20-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Steven Jackson, St. Louis Rams
Jackson carried 25 times for 159 yards and two scores to lead the Rams to their first victory of the season, a 31-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.
LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles
McCoy rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in the Eagles' 34-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys. His ground yardage total was the highest of any player on the weekend.