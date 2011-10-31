 Skip to main content
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week: Week 8

Published: Oct 31, 2011 at 06:28 PM

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Roethlisberger completed 36 of 50 passes for 365 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Steelers' 25-17 win over the New England Patriots. His total passing yards were the most of any quarterback on the weekend.

Eli Manning, New York Giants

Manning threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants' 20-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford completed 21 of 30 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' 45-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. His 130.8 passer rating was the highest of any quarterback on the weekend.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers

Gore had 31 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 20-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Steven Jackson, St. Louis Rams

Jackson carried 25 times for 159 yards and two scores to lead the Rams to their first victory of the season, a 31-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.

LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

McCoy rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in the Eagles' 34-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys. His ground yardage total was the highest of any player on the weekend.

