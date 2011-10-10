FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week: Week 5

Published: Oct 10, 2011 at 05:48 PM

Making the right plays on the field takes talent, perseverance, focus and a whole lot of hard work. At FedEx, we know the same skills that make the FedEx Air & Ground nominees and winners successful on the football field are what delivers success in every field. That's why we're proud to recognize three small businesses each week that have what it takes and play to win. Just like the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week, each of these businesses delivers when the pressure is on. Take a minute to deliver your vote for the players and the business you think had the best plays this week.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Matt Cassel, Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs QB Matt Cassel completed 21 of 29 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns in the Chiefs' 28-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. His 138.9 passer rating was the highest of the weekend.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 396 yards and two scores in the Packers' 25-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger tossed five touchdowns and one interception, and tallied 228 yards through the air in the Steelers' 38-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

BenJarvus Green-Ellis, New England Patriots

Patriots RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 30-21 victory over the New York Jets.

Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers

49ers RB Frank Gore averaged 6.2 yards per carry en route to 125 yards and one touchdown on the ground in the 49ers' 48-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings RB Adrian Peterson rushed for three scores and 122 yards in the Vikings' 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) inactive Sunday vs. Seahawks 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Six things to watch for in Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers on Christmas Day

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down six things to watch for on the Christmas Day tripleheader featuring: Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles and Ravens-49ers.
news

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers share mutual interest for return in 2024

As Tampa Bay pushes toward an NFC South title, there is mutual interest for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to run it back in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes.