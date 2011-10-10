FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week: Week 5

Making the right plays on the field takes talent, perseverance, focus and a whole lot of hard work. At FedEx, we know the same skills that make the FedEx Air & Ground nominees and winners successful on the football field are what delivers success in every field. That's why we're proud to recognize three small businesses each week that have what it takes and play to win. Just like the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week, each of these businesses delivers when the pressure is on. Take a minute to deliver your vote for the players and the business you think had the best plays this week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Matt Cassel, Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs QB Matt Cassel completed 21 of 29 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns in the Chiefs' 28-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. His 138.9 passer rating was the highest of the weekend.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 396 yards and two scores in the Packers' 25-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger tossed five touchdowns and one interception, and tallied 228 yards through the air in the Steelers' 38-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
BenJarvus Green-Ellis, New England Patriots
Patriots RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 30-21 victory over the New York Jets.
Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers
49ers RB Frank Gore averaged 6.2 yards per carry en route to 125 yards and one touchdown on the ground in the 49ers' 48-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
Vikings RB Adrian Peterson rushed for three scores and 122 yards in the Vikings' 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.