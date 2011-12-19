FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week: Week 15

Published: Dec 19, 2011 at 04:12 PM

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 80 percent of his passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns in the Saints' 42-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. His passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating were the highest of any quarterback on the weekend.

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Romo converted 23 of 30 pass attempts for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys' 31-15 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford completed 29 of 52 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions' 28-27 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Reggie Bush, Miami Dolphins

Bush ran for 203 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries in the Dolphins' 30-23 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Donald Brown, Indianapolis Colts

Brown carried 16 times for 161 yards and a score in the Colts' 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. His 10.1 yards per carry average was the highest of any back on the weekend.

LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

McCoy tallied three touchdowns and 102 yards on 18 carries in the Eagles' 45-19 victory over the New York Jets.

