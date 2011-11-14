FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week: Week 10

Published: Nov 14, 2011 at 03:31 PM

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' 37-16 win over the New York Jets.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees connected on 30 of his 43 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 26-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Romo converted on 88.5 percent of his pass attempts for 270 yards and three scores as the Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills, 44-7.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Michael Bush, Oakland Raiders

Bush ran for 157 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries as the Raiders topped the San Diego Chargers, 24-17. His ground yardage total was the most of any player in Week 10.

Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans

Johnson carried 27 times for 130 yards and a score in the Titans' 30-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jones-Drew tallied 25 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 17-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

