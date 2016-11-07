 Skip to main content
Advertising

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Nov 07, 2016 at 03:50 PM

Who had the top air & ground performances this week?
Make your voice heard by casting your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. It's that simple. Just like FedEx makes e-commerce simple for small businesses. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5 percent) for 344 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 144.7 passer rating in a 43-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 28 of 39 passes (71.8 percent) for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 122.1 passer rating in a 41-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Eli Manning, New York Giants

Manning completed 22 of 36 passes (62.2 percent) for 257 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 96.6 passer rating in a 28-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Latavius Murray, Oakland Raiders

Murray rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries (5.7 avg.) and 3 touchdowns in a 30-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Melvin Gordon, San Diego Chargers

Gordon rushed for 196 yards on 32 carries (6.1 avg.) and a touchdown in a 43-35 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

Ingram rushed for 158 yards on 15 carries (10.5 avg.) and a touchdown in a 41-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 4: Five offensive linemen star in Indianapolis

Who boosted their draft stock and who took a step in the wrong direction on the final day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.
news

Longtime NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dies at 72

Chris Mortensen, a longtime NFL reporter for more than three decades, died on Sunday morning at the age of 72, ESPN announced.
news

New onside kick rules could be up for vote at Annual League Meeting

A new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special team coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter and require them to declare in advance, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Amarius Mims cut short due to injuries

The NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Georgia OT Amarius Mims were cut short due to injuries on the final day of workouts in Indianapolis.