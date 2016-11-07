FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Who had the top air & ground performances this week?
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5 percent) for 344 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 144.7 passer rating in a 43-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Brees completed 28 of 39 passes (71.8 percent) for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 122.1 passer rating in a 41-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Eli Manning, New York Giants
Manning completed 22 of 36 passes (62.2 percent) for 257 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 96.6 passer rating in a 28-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Latavius Murray, Oakland Raiders
Murray rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries (5.7 avg.) and 3 touchdowns in a 30-20 win over the Denver Broncos.
Melvin Gordon, San Diego Chargers
Gordon rushed for 196 yards on 32 carries (6.1 avg.) and a touchdown in a 43-35 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints
Ingram rushed for 158 yards on 15 carries (10.5 avg.) and a touchdown in a 41-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers.