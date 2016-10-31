FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
Carr completed 40 of 59 passes (67.8 percent) for 513 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 117.4 passer rating in a 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals
Palmer completed 35 of 46 passes (76.1 percent) for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 111.0 passer rating against the Carolina Panthers.
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady completed 22 of 33 passes (66.7 percent) for 315 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 137.0 passer rating in a 41-25 win over the Buffalo Bills.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
Murray rushed for 123 yards on 21 carries (5.9 avg.) and a touchdown in a 36-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jonathan Stewart, Carolina Panthers
Stewart rushed for 95 yards on 25 carries (3.8 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in a 30-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.