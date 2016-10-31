FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Oct 31, 2016 at 04:46 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
Fast and reliable air and ground players can be game-changers on the field. With fast and reliable shipping, FedEx Ground is a game-changer off the field. Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Carr completed 40 of 59 passes (67.8 percent) for 513 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 117.4 passer rating in a 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals

Palmer completed 35 of 46 passes (76.1 percent) for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 111.0 passer rating against the Carolina Panthers.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady completed 22 of 33 passes (66.7 percent) for 315 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 137.0 passer rating in a 41-25 win over the Buffalo Bills.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

Murray rushed for 123 yards on 21 carries (5.9 avg.) and a touchdown in a 36-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jonathan Stewart, Carolina Panthers

Stewart rushed for 95 yards on 25 carries (3.8 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in a 30-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

Howard ran for 153 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

