FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Oct 24, 2016 at 04:17 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
Fast and reliable air and ground players can be game-changers on the field. With fast and reliable shipping, FedEx Ground is a game-changer off the field. Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 37 of 48 passes (77.1 percent) for 367 yards and three touchdowns for a 110.3 passer rating against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Luck completed 27 of 39 passes (69.2 percent) for 353 yards and three TDs for a 123.1 passer rating in a 34-26 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers completed 39 of 56 passes (69.6 percent) for 326 yards and three TDs for a 102.2 passer rating in a 26-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Ajayi rushed for 214 yards on 28 carries (7.6 avg.) and a TD in a 28-25 win over the Buffalo Bills.

LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots

Blount rushed for 127 yards on 24 carries (5.3 avg.) and two TDs in a 27-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati Bengals

Hill rushed for 168 yards on nine carries (18.7 avg.) and a TD in a 31-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

