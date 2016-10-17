FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Oct 17, 2016 at 04:35 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
Fast and reliable air and ground players can be game-changers on the field. With fast and reliable shipping, FedEx Ground is a game-changer off the field. Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 34 of 49 passes (69.3 percent) for 465 yards and four touchdowns with a 118.2 passer rating in a 41-38 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady completed 29 of 35 passes (82.8 percent) for 376 yards and three TDs for a 140.0 passer rating in a 35-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Eli Manning, New York Giants

Manning completed 32 of 46 passes (69.5 percent) for 403 yards and three TDs for a 100.2 passer rating in a 27-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Ajayi rushed for 204 yards on 25 carries and two TDs in a 30-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

McCoy rushed for 140 yards on 19 carries and three TDs in a 45-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson rushed for 111 yards on 22 carries and three TDs in a 28-3 win over the New York Jets.

