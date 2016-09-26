FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos
Siemian completed 23 of 35 passes (65.7 percent) for 312 yards and four touchdowns for a 132.1 passer rating in the Broncos' 29-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Winston completed 36 of 58 passes (62.1 percent) for 405 yards and three TDs for a 93.0 passer rating against the Los Angeles Rams.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers completed 15 of 24 passes (62.5 percent) for 205 yards and four TDs in the Packers' 34-27 win over the Detroit Lions.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
McCoy rushed for 110 yards on 17 carries (6.5 average) and two TDs in the Bills' 33-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Christine Michael, Seattle Seahawks
Michael rushed for 106 yards on 20 carries (5.3 avg.) and two TDs in the Seahawks' 37-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots
Blount rushed for 105 yards on 24 carries (4.4 avg.) and 2 TDs in the Patriots' 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans.