FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Sep 26, 2016 at 04:50 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos

Siemian completed 23 of 35 passes (65.7 percent) for 312 yards and four touchdowns for a 132.1 passer rating in the Broncos' 29-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston completed 36 of 58 passes (62.1 percent) for 405 yards and three TDs for a 93.0 passer rating against the Los Angeles Rams.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers completed 15 of 24 passes (62.5 percent) for 205 yards and four TDs in the Packers' 34-27 win over the Detroit Lions.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

McCoy rushed for 110 yards on 17 carries (6.5 average) and two TDs in the Bills' 33-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Christine Michael, Seattle Seahawks

Michael rushed for 106 yards on 20 carries (5.3 avg.) and two TDs in the Seahawks' 37-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots

Blount rushed for 105 yards on 24 carries (4.4 avg.) and 2 TDs in the Patriots' 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans.

