FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Dec 21, 2015 at 04:09 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
In honor of Super Bowl 50, the NFL and FedEx are celebrating epic air and ground performances from yesterday, today and tomorrow. Will this year's rookies become air and ground stars? Which veterans will join the ranks of air and ground legends? Check out this week's nominees and vote for today's epic air and ground performances. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the American Red Cross.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

Cousins completed 22 of 28 passes (78.6 percent) for 319 yards and four touchdowns for a 153.7 passer rating and rushed for a touchdown in the Redskins' 35-25 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton threw for 340 yards and five touchdowns for a 116.9 passer rating and rushed for 100 yards in the Panthers' 38-35 victory against the New York Giants.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Roethlisberger completed 40 of 55 passes (72.7 percent) for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers' 34-27 win against the Denver Broncos.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson had 29 carries for 187 yards (6.4 avg.) and three touchdowns in the Cardinals' 40-17 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rashad Jennings, New York Giants

Jennings rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries (6.7 avg.) and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Alfred Blue, Houston Texans

Blue rushed for 107 yards on 20 carries (5.4 avg.) in the Texans' 16-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

