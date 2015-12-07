FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Dec 07, 2015 at 04:09 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
In honor of Super Bowl 50, the NFL and FedEx are celebrating epic air and ground performances from yesterday, today and tomorrow. Will this year's rookies become air and ground stars? Which veterans will join the ranks of air and ground legends? Check out this week's nominees and vote for today's epic air and ground performances. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the American Red Cross.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Roethlisberger completed 24 of 39 passes (61.5 percent) for 364 yards and four touchdowns for a 126.4 passer rating in the Steelers' 45-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton completed 28 of 41 passes (68.3 percent) for 331 yards and five touchdowns for a 122.1 passer rating in the Panthers' 41-38 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets

Fitzpatrick threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns for a 107.9 passer rating in the Jets' 23-20 overtime win against the New York Giants.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

DeAngelo Williams, Pittsburgh Steelers

Williams had 26 carries for 134 yards (5.2 avg.) in the Steelers' 45-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lamar Miller, Miami Dolphins

Miller rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries (5.7 avg.) in the Dolphins' 15-13 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

McCoy rushed for 112 yards on 21 carries (5.3 avg.) in the Bills' 30-21 win over the Houston Texans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
news

Longtime former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at age of 63

Tunch Ilkin, who played for the Steelers from 1980-1992 and earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. He retired from being a Steelers broadcaster in June to focus on his battle with ALS.
news

This Week in NFL History (Sept. 8 to Sept. 14): Super Bowl trophy renamed Vince Lombardi trophy in 1970 

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive

Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW