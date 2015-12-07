FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
In honor of Super Bowl 50, the NFL and FedEx are celebrating epic air and ground performances from yesterday, today and tomorrow. Will this year's rookies become air and ground stars? Which veterans will join the ranks of air and ground legends? Check out this week's nominees and vote for today's epic air and ground performances. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the American Red Cross.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Roethlisberger completed 24 of 39 passes (61.5 percent) for 364 yards and four touchdowns for a 126.4 passer rating in the Steelers' 45-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.
Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
Newton completed 28 of 41 passes (68.3 percent) for 331 yards and five touchdowns for a 122.1 passer rating in the Panthers' 41-38 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets
Fitzpatrick threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns for a 107.9 passer rating in the Jets' 23-20 overtime win against the New York Giants.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
DeAngelo Williams, Pittsburgh Steelers
Williams had 26 carries for 134 yards (5.2 avg.) in the Steelers' 45-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.
Lamar Miller, Miami Dolphins
Miller rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries (5.7 avg.) in the Dolphins' 15-13 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
McCoy rushed for 112 yards on 21 carries (5.3 avg.) in the Bills' 30-21 win over the Houston Texans.