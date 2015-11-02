FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 04:41 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
In honor of Super Bowl 50, the NFL and FedEx are celebrating epic air and ground performances from yesterday, today and tomorrow. Will this year's rookies become air and ground stars? Which veterans will join the ranks of air and ground legends? Check out this week's nominees and vote for today's epic air and ground performances. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the American Red Cross.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 40 of 50 passes (80.0 percent) for 505 yards and seven touchdowns for a 140.5 passer rating in the Saints' 52-49 win over the New York Giants.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns for a 133.2 passer rating in the Patriots' 36-7 victory against the Miami Dolphins.

Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals

Palmer threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns for a 117.7 passer rating in the Cardinals' 34-20 win against the Cleveland Browns.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Todd Gurley, St. Louis Rams

Gurley had 20 carries for 133 yards (6.7 avg.) and a touchdown in the Rams' 27-6 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Latavius Murray, Oakland Raiders

Murray rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries (5.7 avg.) in the Raiders' 34-20 win against the New York Jets.

Chris Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson rushed for 109 yards on 30 carries in the Cardinals' 34-20 win against the Cleveland Browns.

