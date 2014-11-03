FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Nov 03, 2014 at 04:21 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the American Red Cross.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Roethlisberger passed for 340 yards and six touchdowns for a 136.3 passer rating in the Steelers' 43-23 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the Patriots' 43-21 win against the Denver Broncos.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Luck threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns in the Colts' 40-24 win over the New York Giants.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati Bengals

Hill had 24 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' 33-23 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

Ingram had 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 28-10 win against the Carolina Panthers.

LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

McCoy tallied 117 yards on 23 carries in the Eagles' 31-21 win against the Houston Texans.

