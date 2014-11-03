FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Roethlisberger passed for 340 yards and six touchdowns for a 136.3 passer rating in the Steelers' 43-23 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the Patriots' 43-21 win against the Denver Broncos.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati Bengals
Hill had 24 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' 33-23 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.