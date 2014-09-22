FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 05:10 PM

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

Cousins passed for 427 yards and threw three touchdowns in the Redskins' game against the Eagles.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Luck completed 31 of 39 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns in the Colts' 44-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Foles threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles defeated the Redskins, 37-34.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Rashad Jennings, New York Giants

Jennings had 34 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 30-17 victory against the Houston Texans.

Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell tallied 147 yards on 21 carries in the Steelers' 37-19 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Knile Davis, Kansas City Chiefs

Davis had 132 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 34-15 victory against the Miami Dolphins.

