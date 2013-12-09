FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Dec 09, 2013 at 04:21 PM

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns in the Saints' 31-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Manning completed 39 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns in the Broncos' 51-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Josh McCown, Chicago Bears

McCown threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the Bears' 45-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

Charles tallied 151 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 45-10 victory over the Washington Redskins.

LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

McCoy had 29 carries, 217 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-20 victory against the Detroit Lions.

Bobby Rainey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rainey had 22 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-6 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

