FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Brees threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns in the Saints' 31-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers.
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Manning completed 39 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns in the Broncos' 51-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Josh McCown, Chicago Bears
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs
Charles tallied 151 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 45-10 victory over the Washington Redskins.
LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles
McCoy had 29 carries, 217 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-20 victory against the Detroit Lions.
Bobby Rainey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rainey had 22 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-6 victory against the Buffalo Bills.