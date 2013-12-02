FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 34-31 victory against the Houston Texans.
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Manning completed 22 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns in the Broncos' 35-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson completed 22 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' 34-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Reggie Bush, Detroit Lions
Bush tallied 117 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown in the Lions' 40-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers.