FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Dec 02, 2013 at 04:37 PM

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 34-31 victory against the Houston Texans.

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Manning completed 22 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns in the Broncos' 35-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson completed 22 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' 34-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Reggie Bush, Detroit Lions

Bush tallied 117 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown in the Lions' 40-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Peterson had 35 carries and 211 yards in the Vikings' 23-20 victory against the Chicago Bears.

Montee Ball, Denver Broncos

Ball had 13 carries for 117 yards in the Broncos' 35-28 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

