FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Nov 04, 2013 at 04:13 PM

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns in the Patriots' 55-31 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Foles completed 22 passes for 406 yards and a NFL record-tying seven touchdowns as the Eagles defeated the Oakland Raiders, 49-20.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Luck passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 27-24 comeback victory against the Houston Texans.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Chris Ivory, New York Jets

Ivory rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in the Jets 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans

Johnson tallied 150 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns in the Titans' 28-21 victory against the St. Louis Rams.

Matt Forte, Chicago Bears

Forte rushed for 125 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown in the Chicago Bears' 27-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

