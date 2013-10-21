FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals
Dalton passed for 372 yards and threw three touchdowns for a 135.9 passer rating as the Bengals defeated the Detroit Lions, 27-24.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 31-23 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
RG3 completed 18 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns as the Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears, 45-41.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Ryan Mathews, San Diego Chargers
Mathews rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 24-6 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks
Lynch tallied 91 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 34-22 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.
Chris Ivory, New York Jets
Ivory had 34 carries for 104 yards in the Jets' 30-27 overtime victory against the New England Patriots.