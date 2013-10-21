FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Oct 21, 2013 at 05:06 PM

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Dalton passed for 372 yards and threw three touchdowns for a 135.9 passer rating as the Bengals defeated the Detroit Lions, 27-24.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 31-23 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins

RG3 completed 18 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns as the Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears, 45-41.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Ryan Mathews, San Diego Chargers

Mathews rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 24-6 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks

Lynch tallied 91 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 34-22 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

Chris Ivory, New York Jets

Ivory had 34 carries for 104 yards in the Jets' 30-27 overtime victory against the New England Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

No Kliff, no problem: Undermanned Cardinals show off character, pummel Browns to remain undefeated

The Arizona Cardinals showed Sunday why they're the class of the NFC. Jeffri Chadiha explains how Arizona -- sans HC Kliff Kingsbury -- improved to 6-0 with a resounding win over the Cleveland Browns.
news

Raiders, interim coach Rich Bisaccia find triumph after tumultuous week: 'It's a 'we' win'

With interim coach Rich Bisaccia taking over the reins, the Derek Carr-led Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos, 34-24, on Sunday -- just six days after Jon Gruden announced his resignation following the revelation of multiple offensive emails. 
news

Dak Prescott (calf) will undergo MRI, but not overly concerned 

Following the Cowboys' overtime win, Dak Prescott was in a boot due to a calf injury. He'll get an MRI on Monday.
news

Ravens make young season's loudest statement in 34-6 throttling of Chargers

Sunday's hyped matchup between Lamar Jackson's Ravens and Justin Herbert's Chargers ended up being no contest, with Baltimore romping to a 34-6 win. After the loudest statement of the young season, Judy Battista writes, it's time for everyone to give Baltimore the respect it deserves.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW