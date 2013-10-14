FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Oct 14, 2013 at 04:55 PM

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Dalton amassed 337 passing yards and threw for three touchdowns as the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills, 27-24.

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Foles threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' 31-20 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton completed 20 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 35-10 defeat of the Minnesota Vikings.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

Lacy rushed for a career-high 120 yards on 23 carries in the Packers' 19-17 victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stevan Ridley, New England Patriots

Ridley tallied 96 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 30-27 come-from-behind victory against the New Orleans Saints.

LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

McCoy had 25 carries for 116 yards in the Eagles' 31-20 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

